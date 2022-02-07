Disha Patani Hugs Her Dogs and Goes to Sleep on the Gym Floor in Adorable Pics

Channeling her love for the furry friends she has, Bollywood actress Disha Patani ward off the ‘Monday Blues’ by sharing adorable pictures with her pet dogs. Proving that she is a true blue pet lover, the Malang star often treats her fans with cute pictures of her little munchkins and leaves her social media fans gushing. In the latest pictures, Disha is seen in her gym, as she takes a nap with her pet dogs.

The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress hopped on to Instagram and posted a carousel of pictures in which she is seen spending memorable moments with her little munckins. In the first picture, Disha is seen resting on the floor of her gym as her pet dog lies next to her and resting his head on her arm. The next snap is a top shot of Disha as she takes a nap with her pet dog, by keeping her hands close to his arms. The actress is slightly smiling as she cherished a power nap with her pet. The last photograph is an all smiles picture of Disha in which she brightened up the room with her vibrant smile. She is also seen caressing one pet from her one hand and lovingly holding the face with the other.

Disha looks gorgeous dressed in a green cropped top and beige loosely fitted pants. In the captions, she simply added a couple of dog emoticons and tagged the fanpage of her pets by their names.

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section and left heart and fire emoticons as they showered love on Disha and her legion of pets.

Check the post here:

Recently, the actress had treated her fans with a super adorable picture of her furry friend Chi- Chi. The endearing photo saw Disha’s pet dog resting on the floor and posing for the camera. His tiny paws are placed close to his face which makes the picture captivating. The photo proved that Disha is a true-blue pet lover and she loves to share the love for her pet dog by posting pictures for her fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha was last seen alongside Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda in Radhe: You Most Wanted Bhai. The actress is now gearing to feature opposite Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham in Ek Villain Returns. She also has Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra.

