Disha Patani Impresses Fans With Her Barbie Avatar In Latest Post, See Pics

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is well-known in the film industry. She started her career with the Telugu film Loafer in 2015. The next year, she made her Bollywood debut with the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. She bagged the Stardust Awards for Superstar of Tomorrow: Female and IIFA Awards for Best Female Debut. Apart from this, the actress is also known for keeping her fans hooked with her engaging social media posts. The 30-year-old often surprises her fans and followers with her pictures.

On the occasion of New Year’s Day, Disha shared a photo from her latest photoshoot, which is currently going viral. She captioned the post, “2023”.

In the picture, she is seen donning a mint green tube top, which she paired with an emerald green mini skirt, and matching gloves. Disha accessorised her look with a pretty multicoloured beads necklace and colourful hair clips. The actress kept her hair open with front fringes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

Her fans showered compliments in her comments section. One of the fans wrote, “Awesome," another added, “Sexy Girl." A third fan commented, “Wow."

Three days ago, Disha shared another photo from her photoshoot. In the snap, she can be seen in a purple tube top, a matching mini-checked skirt, thigh high fur boots. Disha wore glam makeup and experimented with bob-cut hair, which looked absolutely beautiful on her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

Fans showered heart and fire emojis in the comment box.

Disha was last seen in the action thriller film Ek Villain Returns, written and directed by Mohit Suri. The movie was the sequel to the 2014-film, EK Villain.

Next, she will be seen sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in the action thriller Yodha. The movie is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, written by Muhammad Asif Ali and produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. The film will hit the theatres this year on July 7.

Apart from this, she also has Nag Ashwin’s upcoming film Project K in her kitty. The movie will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

Read all the Latest Movies News here