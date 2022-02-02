Disha Patani Introduces Instafam to Her Furry Friend Chi Chi, Tiger Shroff Reacts

Disha Patani never ceases to impress her fans with her social media posts. The ‘Malang’ actress keeps her fans updated on her activities by posting intriguing pictures and videos on her social media handles. The actress on Wednesday drove the mid-week blues away by treating her fans with a super adorable picture of her furry friend Chi- Chi.

The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress took to Instagram and posted a cute photo of her little bundle of joy. The close-up picture of her pet dog is surely a treat to every pet lover who loves to flaunt their furry friend’s candid captures. The endearing photo sees Disha’s pet dog resting on the floor and posing for the camera. His tiny paws are placed close to his face which makes the picture captivating. The photo is proof that Disha is a true-blue pet lover and she loves to share the love for her pet dog by posting pictures for her fans.

Taking to the captions, Disha added a waving hand emoticon and introduced chi chi to her Instafam. As soon as the 29-year-old actress introduced her furry friend to Netizens, scores of fans showered love on Chi Chi by dropping heart and fire emojis into the comments section. Her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff too reacted to the picture in the comments. He dropped a bunch of heart emojis.

Recently, Disha also gave some fitness inspiration to her fans by sharing a video performing athletic activities. Disha shared a video in which she is seen doing a 360 degrees backflip with the help of her trainer. Tiger appreciated Disha’s efforts. He commented, “clean,” and added fire, clapping hands and lovestruck emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha was last seen alongside Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda in Radhe: You Most Wanted Bhai. The actress is now gearing to feature opposite Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham in Ek Villain Returns. She also has Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra.

