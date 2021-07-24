Disha Patani is a Happy Summer Child in Her New Instagram Post, Take a Look

Disha Patani is a happy summer child in her new social media post. The Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai actress shared an adorable photo with her 45.2 million followers on Saturday, where she can be seen lying down wearing a lavender coloured crop top and a skirt. She covers her face with only her smile visible, as sun rays fall on her in a beautiful pattern.

She dropped an emoji as a caption to the picture.

In an earlier post, a couple of days back, she shared a video of her doing a perfect backflip. Her clip had left her fans in awe.

The actress was last seen in Salman Khan’s Eid release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The action drama movie was directed by Prabhu Deva and also starred Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Gautam Gulati. The actress will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 next year. The movie stars Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and John Abraham in lead roles. This will be Disha’s second collaboration with Mohit. The actress worked with Mohit in the 2020 movie Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu.

