Disha Patani is a Sight to Behold in Black Corset Dress in Latest Insta Reel, Tiger Shroff's Sister Reacts

Actress Disha Patani is walking into the weekend with a steamy look. On Thursday afternoon, the Malang fame posted a stunning video of herself dazzling in an all-black outfit, and fans cannot keep calm. Patani’s chic and trendy style often becomes the highlight of her fashion statement, but this time what stole the show was the glam twist that she added to elevate her style game. In the clip, she is seen donning a body-hugging lacy corset top which was paired with a knot-up skirt featuring thigh-high slits from the sides.

While the scintillating pick was enough to raise the temperature, she also opted for lacy hand gloves to add a glam element to her style statement. When it came to accessories, she chose a drop-down diamond earring and statement boots to complete her look. Meanwhile, curly tresses left open, smoky eyes, and highlighted cheeks rounded off her makeup. Channeling her inner boss-lady, Disha Patani twirls and strikes a string of bold poses as the camera records her. In addition to this, SZA’s hit track Big Boy playing in the background accentuates the clip’s beauty. Watch the video here:

Within an hour, the clip ended up amassing over two lakh likes and more than eight lakh views on the photo-sharing application along with a barrage of compliments. As soon as the video caught the attention of Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff, she couldn’t stop herself from praising Disha Patani’s raunchy look. “Damn, Ginaa,” she wrote in the comment section of the post. Meanwhile, a series of red hearts and fire emoticons were also showered on the actress’ latest social media update by her fans.

Previously, Disha Patani sparked rumours about romance with model Aleksander Ilic, after photos of the two posing in close proximity went viral on the internet. The actress has neither confirmed nor denied the rumours yet, however, Ilic issued a clarification stating they’re only close friends.

In terms of work, she was last seen sharing the screen space with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria in Ek Villain returns. She now has Yodha, Project K, and an untitled Siva film in the pipeline.

