Disha Patani is a Stunner, Looks Mesmerising in Latest Photoshoot

Bollywood actress Disha Patani certainly knows how to add a touch of glamour and fashion to our Instagram feeds. On Wednesday, the actress showed how crop tops and just little makeup can go a long way when it comes to acing that minimal summer look.

The 29-year-old actress shared a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot on Instagram. Disha was seen in a sleeveless ribbed brown crop top which she paired with caramel-coloured pants. The actress highlighted her look with a silver chain and a bracelet with a heart-shaped pendant.

On Tuesday, Disha had shared the first portrait from the latest photoshoot and had revealed that the hair and makeup for the assignment was all done by herself. The actress was styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai and the pictures for the photoshoot were taken by founder of the House Of Pixels Vaishnav Praveen. The post received 1.1 million likes and comments from her fans and followers. Her sister Khushboo Patani complimented her sister as she commented, “Looks so nice.” Wife of producer Sajid Nadiadwala Warda Khan S Nadiadwala also commented on the post as she wrote, “Oh man killer Dish Dosh.”

Disha’s creativity, when it comes to fashion, is quite visible through her frequent Instagram posts. Last week the actress posted a selfie on her social media handle where she showed her 45.4 million followers how she likes to add a bit of drama to her makeup. She was seen in a pink winged eye-liner with some silver glitter highlights as her eye makeup. The actress pulled back a section of her hair in a ponytail, as a few curled fringes framed her face. Completing the look, Disha wore a pair of silver chains around her neck and a touch of lip gloss. The actress posted a baby chick emoji as her caption for the post.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Salman Khan’s Eid release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The action-drama movie was directed by Prabhu Deva and also starred Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Gautam Gulati. The actress will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 next year. The movie stars Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and John Abraham in lead roles. She also has Ashima Chibber’s KTina in her kitty.

