Disha Patani is All Geared up for 'Radhe' Song Shoot, Shares Glimpses

Disha Patani is starring opposite Salman Khan in the highly anticipated, upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The actioner, directed by Prabhudheva, was set to release in Eid earlier this year but all plans were foiled due to the coronavirus shutdown. Now, some leftover portions of Radhe are being shot and a song with Disha is rolling on Sunday.

Disha shared glimpses on social media as she finally resumed Radhe shoot after a long Covid-19 induced break. She is reuniting with Salman in Radhe after featuring in a small role in Bharat (2019). Salman and Disha's Slow Motion song in Bharat became a huge blockbuster and now we can't wait for their next track together in Radhe.

Disha even shared glimpses as she reached on set for Radhe song shoot. She wrote the small clips 'ready to dance' and 'Radhe song'.

Take a look.

Meanwhile, Salman also kickstarted Bigg Boss 14 on Saturday and seems like will be joining Disha soon on Radhe set. In the film, Salman reportedly plays a cop. Earlier, at a press conference, when media asked Salman whether Radhe was along the lines of Wanted (2009), in which he played an undercover cop, the actor had said that Radhe was 'baap of Wanted'. Fan anticipation is running high about the movie ever since its announcement was made.

Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover and Gautam Gulati also feature in Radhe.