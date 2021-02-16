Disha Patani is All Praise for Krishna Shroff's 'Insane Body' as She Flaunts Her Curves

Krishna Shroff took to social media to post a stunning snap of herself in a bikini. She can be seen flaunting her curves in a candid snap. Her close friend Disha Patani commented on the pic, "Insane body", and even dropped some fire emojis.

Krishna Shroff Sets the Temperature Soaring on Social Media, See Pics

Earlier, Disha also met the mercury soaring with her latest picture of a cool dip in the pool, clad in dark pink bikini. Disha posted the snapshot on Instagram. In the image, she soaks in the sun with her eyes closed and has her hair tied in a bun.

She captioned the image with a pink flower emoji, which seems to be one of her favourite emoticons.

Disha will next be seen in Radhe, starring Salman Khan. The film also has Randeep Hooda in the cast and is directed by Prabhudeva. Radhe is slated for a theatrical release on Eid.

She is also looking forward to reuniting with filmmaker Mohit Suri for Ek Villain 2. The actress collaborated with Suri in their 2020 film Malang.

Disha will also be seen in KTina, produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh.

(With IANS inputs)