Disha Patani is an Anime Nerd and These Pics are Proof

Actress Disha Patani has time and again expressed her love for Japanese art form anime. From sporting Dragon Ball Z T-shirts to cutting Naruto theme birthday cake, her admiration for anime has no match.

Recently, the Malang actress proved how much of a nerd she is when she experimented with various filters on Instagram for anime effect. In one of the clips posted on her Instagram stories, one can see that Disha's face is morphed on DBZ's character Goku while in another instance, she puts coloured filters in her eyes and writes over her picture-- 'Naruto's fan girl'.

Watching Disha express her obsession with anime makes us wonder what her favourite animes are apart from Naruto and DBZ. Take a look at some of the selfies from Disha's fun-filled session on social media.

On the movies front, Disha was last seen in Malang, directed by Mohit Suri. The filmmaker plans to make a franchise out of it and has already announced a sequel to the thriller film. Malang featured Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Keemu in pivotal roles and was an average hit at the box office when it released in February earlier this year.

Next, Disha will be starring opposite Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie will resume shooting when the coronavirus threat abates. She also has Ek Villain 2 and KTina in her kitty.