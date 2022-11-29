Disha Patani is Back With Intense Kickboxing Session, Fan Asks 'Tiger Shroff Sikha Raha Hai Kya'

Disha Patani often makes it to the headlines for her glamorous avatars. She is undoubtedly one of the fittest actresses in B-Town who keeps her Instagram game interesting by sharing videos of her gym sessions. Disha keeps dishing out ultimate workout goals and this time she left her fans amazed with a glimpse of her kickboxing session. In the video, Disha Patani is seen in an all-grey athleisure ensemble and lands a kick after jumping off against a wall.

Check out the video here:

Disha Patani, who was last seen in the film Ek Villain 2, shares a massive fan following on Instagram. Be it her bikini pics or her no-make up uploads, an upload by her is guaranteed viral material. This latest video of her kickboxing session was no different.

As soon as the video was uploaded, it garnered the attention of her fans who wrote some sweet and adorable comments for their favourite actress. One of the users wrote, “Really appreciate your hard work”, while another user wrote, “Queen’. One more user commented, “What energy!” Fans also jokingly asked whether her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff is teaching her all this.

Her social handle is replete with photos and videos of her fitness regime. A few days back, Disha offered yet another sneak peek. Dressed in a pink tank top and loose grey pants, Disha Patani dished out back-to-back kicks in the video. She captioned the video, “Dusting off the rust”.

We think, kickboxing is Disha’s go-to sport when at the gym. What, you don’t agree. Well, we have proof. In this video, posted just before the Diwali holidays, she is seen landing powerful punches, hooks and dabs while also expertly ducking any blows directed at her. The caption pointed to her motivation for the intense session. “Tryna earn my holiday sweets,” she wrote.

Talking about her work, Disha Patani was last seen opposite Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria in Ek Villain 2. She will soon mark her debut in the Tamil film industry with Surya 42. Disha will share the screen space opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Yodha and also has Project K with Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, in the pipeline.

