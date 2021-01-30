Disha Patani Is Hard at Work as She Prepares to Start Shooting for Ek Villain 2

Besides swooning her fans with Instagram pictures, Disha Patani is keeping herself busy with shooting schedules of her upcoming movie, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Salman Khan. Most recently, the 28-year-old actress is preparing to start shooting for the sequel to 2014 movie Ek Villain.

Ek Villain 2 is being directed by Mohit Suri and also stars John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Aditya Roy Kapur in leading roles. According to a report by E Times, a source close to Disha revealed that the actress has been taking multiple workshops and is dedicating her time to get into her role for the film. The report also mentioned that Disha is also taking a lot of reading sessions to stay on top of her game as she starts shooting for the project soon.

Disha will be reuniting with Mohit and Aditya for the second time. She worked with the two for her 2020 movie Malang that released on February 14 and went on to become one of the highest-grossing movies of the year.

The sequel of Ek Villian was supposed to start last year but due to the coronavirus pandemic it had to be rescheduled. According to the <Mumbai Mirror report, Mohit will be creating his own universe of villains just like there is a superhero universe in Hollywood. The report also mentioned that the director is contemplating on exploring the dark side of human psychological behavior through this franchise. Mohit might introduce a new villain in the upcoming action thriller movie as the Mumbai Mirror report mentioned that a character sketch of the antagonist is being worked upon. It is also speculated that the title of the movie may change the title from Ek Villain 2 to Do Villain.

It was also reported that the 2014 movie Ek Villain was inspired by South Korean movie I Saw The Devil that came out in 2010.