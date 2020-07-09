Disha Patani is Obsessed with This BTS Track

Disha Patani is known for her dancing moves and loves sharing videos with her fans and followers on social media from time to time. The actress is now hooked on to BTS track Boy With Luv and was seen enjoying listening to it as she posted a video on her Insta stories.

Read: Disha Patani's Spacious Mumbai House Has Enough Green Plants, See Pics

Posting a clip of Boy With Luv playing on her laptop, Disha wrote over it, "Obsessed." We wonder if Disha is going to share a cover video of the track soon. If yes, it will be the ultimate lockdown treat for her and BTS lovers.

Meanwhile, Disha has been sharing her candid moments on social media during the lockdown to keep in touch with her fans. She also rang in her birthday in June with Tiger Shroff, Krisha Shroff and Ayesha Shroff at their residence.

On the work front, Disha has Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai lined up for release, but work on the movie has been delayed due to the coronavirus. Radhe stars Salman Khan and Disha will be uniting with her Bharat co-star in the action-thriller directed by Prabhudeva.

She is also part of Ekta Kapoor's KTina and Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2.

Read: Disha Patani Switches Her Beyoncé Mode on for Viral 'Savage Challenge', Shares Dance Video