Disha Patani is Pretty in Pink as She Poses in a Flirty Bikini

Actress Disha Patani is a stunner as she often shares the most trendy looks on Instagram. The actress has an engaging social media presence where she shares different aspects of her life, from work to fitness and fashion. Disha also regularly slays in her collection of stunning bikinis. A water-baby Disha has been sharing many stunning pictures from her recent Maldives trip. On Thursday, the actress took to the photo-sharing app to post a pretty picture in a pink bikini.

In the photo, Disha can be seen chilling on the shore with a neon pink bikini. However, the cherry on the cake for this picture was her cute pink hat. The overall ambience of the picture is sure to make her fans yearn for a beach vacation. Disha captioned the video with a flower emoji.

Disha had previously shared a picture in a stunning animal print bikini. She captioned the picture with a sun emoji.

Disha, who is also a fitness enthusiast set the internet on fire when she posted a picture right out of the water. She looked stunning in her white bikini.

Previously, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress took to Instagram to share a picture where she posed with sea-shells in an animal print bikini.

Disha had reportedly flown to the island nation with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. She shared a snap from the destination in a pink bikini.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Salman Khan’s Eid release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The action-drama movie was directed by Prabhu Deva and also starred Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Gautam Gulati. The actress will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 next year. The movie stars Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and John Abraham in lead roles. She also has Ashima Chibber’s KTina in her kitty.

