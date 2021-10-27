Disha Patani is the Hottest Thing on Internet Today and This Pic is Proof

Actress Disha Patani took to social media recently to share a smoldering hot bikini pic from her Maldives vacation. In the sultry image, she is submerged in ocean water and lets her eyes do all the talking. Netizens are loving how fit she looks in the image as she flaunts her abs.

Earlier, Disha shared a cool picture in a pink swimwear. Her super hot vacation pictures left her fans speechless and even actor Tiger Shroff, who is rumoured to be dating her, couldn’t stop himself from calling her hot. Disha took to her Instagram account to share the image in which she looks ravishing under a warm sun by the sea and her face hid beneath a hat. The 29-year-old actress, who is a fitness freak raised the bar sunbathing in her swimwear.

As soon as she shared her picture on Instagram with a flower emoji, she grabbed the attention of all her fans.

Tiger simply wrote in the comment section, “Hott" followed by a red heart and fire emoji. Disha’s next projects are Malang 2, Ek Villain Returns and K Tina. She was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, opposite Salman Khan, which released during the pandemic. It has also now released on satellite TV.

