1-min read

Disha Patani Joins Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Baaghi 3

The makers of Baaghi 3 have finally confirmed that actress Disha Patani’s is part of the star cast, which includes Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 24, 2019, 3:29 PM IST
Disha Patani Joins Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Baaghi 3
The makers of Baaghi 3 have finally confirmed that actress Disha Patani’s is part of the star cast, which includes Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor.

On Monday, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment took to their official Twitter account to share a glimpse from the sets of Baaghi 3. In the six-second clip, someone opens the door of a vanity van and a female voice can be heard in the background saying Hi to Disha. In the next frame, Disha wearing a white T-shirt says, “Hello guys! It’s time for Baaghi 3”.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the third installment of Baaghi brings back Tiger Shroff in the lead role along with Disha. Actors Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh are also part of the project.

Ankita will be seen portraying the role of Shraddha’s sister. Expressing happiness on bagging the role, Ankita had said, "I am extremely excited to work on 'Baaghi 3'. This is my second film in Bollywood, and with Sajid Sir who has given multiple blockbusters which makes it so exciting.”

The movie is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat. The actress has Prabhudheva’s Radhe in her kitty. In the film, she will be seen sharing the screen space with superstar Salman Khan again.

