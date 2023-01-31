Singer Jackson Wang, member of the K-pop band Got7, was in Mumbai for his performance at the Lollapalooza music festival. Wang was one of the most sought-after artists on the second day of the mega music event. He delivered a power-packed performance on stage leaving a sea of fans and countless Bollywood celebrities cheering for him. On Tuesday, actress Disha Patani shared a few pictures of the K-pop idol performing at the event and also exploring the streets of Mumbai with her. Besides cheering for him during the performance, Disha also got a chance to hang out with Wang later at a party.

In one of the videos, Disha Patani and Jackson Wang are seen riding a cycle rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai. Disha and Wang also interacted with a young girl at an event post Lollapalooza. Disha wrote in the caption, “A beast on stage, and an angel off. Keep spreading your love and light around the world."

Disha Patani is a big fan of K-pop. She often shares BTS songs in her Instagram stories, and was also recently snapped with India’s first K-Pop idol Sriya Lenka. Sriya, who became popular for her dance covers, gained stardom after making it to Black Swan, a K-Pop girl group. Sriya shared her photos with Disha from her home state Odisha. Captioning the post “Look who is here," Sriya let the world know that she was equally fangirling over Disha Patani as she called the Bollywood star her “favourite actress".

Besides Disha, Jackson Wang also met Hrithik Roshan and his parents - director Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan. “Elated hosting Magic Man Jackson Wang. Sheer joy to have met this young talented, humble and down to earth person. The most memorable evening," wrote Rakesh Roshan while tweeting a picture of them with Wang.

Elated hosting MagicMan ⁦@jacksonwang852⁩g7…Sheer joy to have met this young talented, humble & down to earth person…most memorable evening. pic.twitter.com/TmL71NK2eG— Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) January 30, 2023

Just hours ago, even Wang took to his official Instagram page to express that he deeply desired to visit India and Lollapalooza India 2023 made it happen for him. The K-pop idol was impressed with India’s rich culture and wished that he gets the opportunity to visit again. “Always wanted to visit. Finally..Such an amazing experience with all of u from the moment at the airport to seeing u all at the show to new friends to the experience of the culture. Such an honor. Very blessed. I hope I get to come back more often,” Jackson Wang wrote sharing a string of photos from his visit to India.

Viral videos of his performance showed Wang interacting with his Indian fans while also greeting them with a Namaste. He performed multiple tracks from his recently released album ‘Magic Man’ including Cruel, 100 Ways, and more.

Read all the Latest Movies News here