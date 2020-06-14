Disha Patani, Kiara Advani Remember Co-Star Sushant Singh Rajput with Stills from MS Dhoni Biopic

As the film fraternity went into shock with Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise, tributes poured in from all quarters. His co-actresses from the film MS Dhoni - Disha Patani and Kiara Advani - shared stills from the film to pay tribute to the actor.

Released in 2016 MS Dhoni: The Untold Story was written and directed by Neeraj Pandey. It is based on the life of former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Sushant played the titular role, while Disha played his former love interest Priyanka Jha. The song Kaun Tujhe, picturised on Sushant and Disha, became a romance anthem.

The actress shared a picture of the two of them from a scene, and wrote, "RIP Sushant."

Kiara played the role of Sakshi Dhoni née Rawat, in the track that showed how Dhoni met and fell in love with her in real life. It was a breakthrough role for Kiara, as she tasted commercial success for the first time.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story was the most successful film of Sushant's career. He passed away in Mumbai on Sunday, at the age of 34. Sushant's body was found hanging at his home and a domestic help alerted the police.

