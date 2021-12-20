Disha Patani Kicks Away Monday Blues With Impressive Workout Routine

Disha Patani is kicking off Monday blues in her latest post on Instagram. The 29-year-old actress shared a Reel on Instagram capturing an impressive moment from her workout session this morning. Disha was seen dressed in her red basketball shorts and black zipper as she aimed an impressive flying kick at the punching bag. With the AGR’s The Good Part playing in the background, Disha’s latest Instagram Reel will certainly motivate you to add an extra element of zing to your fitness routine.

The actress posted the short video on the social media platform along with a butterfly, and a blue heart emoticon. Disha often shares updates from her action-filled fitness routine on Instagram. Earlier in November, the actress showed us how she performs the 720 kick, a form of physical maneuver practised in Taekwondo. The Reel shared on November 8 showed Disha jumping and spinning in the air, before hitting the paddle with her kick. The actress who is training with celebrity action coach Raakesh Yadhav shared the video on Instagram along with a caption that read, “Finally getting there. 720 kick.”

On November 17, Disha shared another Reel from her action class where she was seen performing the impressive 900 kick maneuver. The actress was dressed in grey sweatpants and sweatshirt as she performed the 900 kick which is a tornado kick that comes after a 360-540 degree spin. The actress showed her clean and swift moves which were recorded in camera in slow motion to give the viewers an idea of how the 900 kick was performed. Sharing the video on Instagram, Disha mentioned in the caption a hashtag that read, “Cheat 900 Kick.”

Commenting on Disha’s Reel, actress, stunt woman, and World Champion Martial Artist Caitlin Dechelle wrote, “Yes. So clean.” Former MMA fighter Alan Fenandes commented, “Form on point.”

What are your thoughts on Disha’s impressive kicking styles?

