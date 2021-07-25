Disha Patani Kills it with Her Dance Moves in New Video, Rumoured Beau Tiger Shroff Comments

Bollywood actress Disha Patani on Sunday took to Instagram to share a video of hers, dancing on some foot-tapping beats. “Juss chillin choreography @ankan_sen7 shot @shariquealy #spicytydollasign," she wrote in the caption of the post. Disha can be seen dressed in a mustard sweatshirt and brown trousers.

Among others, the actress’s rumoured boyfriend, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, commented on the post and wrote: “Clean." He complemented his comment with a fire and a heart-eyed emoji.

In an earlier post, the actress shared an adorable picture, where she can be seen lying down wearing a lavender coloured crop top and a skirt. She covers her face with only her smile visible, as sun rays fall on her in a beautiful pattern.

The actress was last seen in Salman Khan’s Eid release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The action drama movie was directed by Prabhu Deva and also starred Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Gautam Gulati. The actress will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 next year. The movie stars Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and John Abraham in lead roles. This will be Disha’s second collaboration with Mohit. The actress worked with Mohit in the 2020 movie Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu.

