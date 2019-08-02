Disha Patani Lands Her First Front Flip Post-injury And We Couldn't Be More Impressed
Through a new video, Disha Patani once again shows all that it takes to maintain that fit body of hers.
Disha Patani, who often shares snippets of her exercise routine on her Instagram, shared a video of her doing her first successful front flip.
"Finally landed my first front flip! Didnt attempt a front tuck because of fear post my knee injury...happy i overcame my fear ❤" (sic), she captioned it.
Earlier last month, Disha—who is known for her svelte body and great dancing skills—also shared a video of her doing a self back flip. "First attempt to a self backflip, still need to make it much cleaner but atleast the fear is gone everyday makes a difference (also me being the stubborn me)"
Disha also encapsulated her workout regime as she explained, "When I am not shooting, I alternate between practising gymnastics and MMA in the week. MMA is relatively easier. But for gymnastics, you have to be both, consistent and brave. It has taken me a while to reach where I am. You have to do it every day. [Only when] you break your bones and knees do you reach somewhere."
On the movies front, Disha will be playing the lead opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in Malang. The film is directed by Mohit Suri and is scheduled to release in February 2020.
