Disha Patani Leaves Tiger Shroff Speechless with Her Jaw-dropping Fit Shape

Forever in her best shape, Disha Patani can give the fittest people a run for their money. A strong advocate of fuss-free and comfy chic fashion, the actress has the ability to rock the most mundane outfits with effortless panache. There was never an attire that Disha didn’t shine in. From feminine to athleisure to ethnic, the diva can transition between looks with unmatched ease. Case in point: her pink shorts look. If shorts do not feature on your regular roster, Disha’s latest video may convince you to reconsider. The actress has a penchant for wearing shorts of different lengths and manages to wear them with style.

In addition to bestowing fitness inspiration, she serves major style inspiration as she mixes and matches shorts to create a range of various looks, no matter the season. She makes a compelling case for shorts being a wardrobe staple.

The star recorded a mirror video of herself in a striped sports bra that was accented with white stripe details, paired with vibrant pink shorts. A pair of trendy sneakers became her reliable companions for an exercise routine. With her hair left loose, Disha went makeup-free for an at-home workout session. Peaches by Kai became the diva’s favoured jam for the clip.

Here is a casual look around the house.

Reacting to Disha’s ultra-fit clip was none other than rumoured boyfriend-actor Tiger Shroff. The actor left fire emojis in the comments of Disha’s post. Tiger’s sister, Krishna, also a fitness enthusiast, commented, “God Damn” followed by hot face emoticons.

Disha mixes a couple of activities to look the way she does. It includes dancing, weightlifting, kickboxing, among others. Disha was last seen in Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Up next, she has Ek Villain 2. The film will also star Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, and John Abraham in key roles.

