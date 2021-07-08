Disha Patani Lifts 80 KG Barbell in Inspirational Video, Leaves Fans Impressed

Actress Disha Patani is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood. The diva in her latest Instagram post has given a glimpse of the intense workout that she does to maintain her perfect body. In the clip, she can be seen doing some intense weight-training at a gym. The actress revealed that the weight she has lifted weighs 80 kilograms.

Assisting her to achieve the goal is her trainer Rajendra Dhole. Disha is wearing an all black workout outfit and has tied her hair in a pony. She has also worn a belt on her waist to prevent strain and injury.

The video in less than six hours of being posted has crossed the one million benchmark. In the caption of her post, she has expressed gratitude towards Rajendra. Disha’s rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff has also reacted to the post. The actor who is himself a fitness freak wrote, “Next Level."Disha'ssister Khushboo Patani lauded her strength and compared her level of power to an ancient woman. She wrote, “Oh God! Becoming of ancient woman power." Rajendra too reacted to the post saying, "Lean and strong."

In another post, she had shared a video in which the actress pulled off a clean back flip. The actress added an original track by an instagram user named ‘itsyaboi.lucas’ in the background of her video. The clip left Disha’s fans impressed and crossed 14 million views on Instagram. The actress captioned her post as, “Wish this would feel more like butter.” The post also got the attention of her friends including Mohit Suri, Punit Malhotra, and Sussanne Khan.

Khushboo and Tiger also dropped in their appreciative comments on the post. Tiger kept his comment concise as he only wrote, "Clean," while Khushboo was more vocal about her feelings. She said, “Crazy, Dishu, crazy. More power to you. Wow! Teach me."

