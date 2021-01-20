Disha Patani Looks Bewitching in Blue Bikini, See Pic

Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani has a special surprise for fans on Wednesday. She has posted a sizzling snapshot in a tiny bikini. Disha shared the picture on Instagram flaunting perfect curves in a tiny aqua number, and posing with a tree bark. For the caption, she dropped a coconut tree emoji.

Earlier, Disha had posted a close up picture in the same swimsuit on social media.

Disha will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, co-starring Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda. The film is directed by Prabhudeva. It was only recently confirmed by Salman that the movie will release on Eid in theaters. Both Salman and Disha have earlier worked in Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat.

She is also looking forward to reuniting with filmmaker Mohit Suri on the set of Ek Villain 2. The actress has earlier collaborated with Mohit on their 2020 film Malang.

Disha will also be seen in KTina, produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh.

(With IANS inputs)