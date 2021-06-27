Disha Patani Looks Bewitching in White Bikini, See Pic

Bollywood actress Disha Patani‘s Sunday post on Instagram is about beach and clear sky. The throwback image captures Disha rising out of the water in a white bikini. The photo has crossed 3 lakh likes within an hour of posting on the photo-sharing website.

In an earlier post, Disha shared a picture in a animal-print swimwear. In the picture, Disha is seen with her hair open catching the salty seashore wind as she looks down and smiles. The actress offers a bunch of seashells she collected, in the palm of her hand.

The actress was last seen in Salman Khan’s Eid release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The action-drama movie was directed by Prabhu Deva and also starred Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Gautam Gulati. The actress will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 next year. The movie stars Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and John Abraham in lead roles. This will be Disha’s second collaboration with Mohit. The actress worked with Mohit in the 2020 movie Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu.

