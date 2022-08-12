Disha Patani Looks Ethreal in Stunning Lehenga, Check the Diva's Latest Video

Disha Patani has carved out a name for herself in Bollywood with hits like Baaghi 2, M.S Dhoni-The Untold Story, and Malang. The stunning actress has also delivered some of the most iconic statements in the field of fashion. As a charismatic face for the millennials and the Gen-Zs, Disha embraced her graceful and sensual style in her latest social media post. On Friday, the gorgeous actress took to Instagram to share a video snippet from her recent photoshoot.

In the video, Disha can be seen sporting a shimmering golden lehenga paired with an exquisite bralette. In another segment, she flaunted a royal pink lehnga with a pink bralette. She also wore a blue lehenga while sitting on a regal sofa. Not only that, but the rustic backdrop added an extra oomph to the pictures. The outfits were designed by designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock. Several fans and admirers of Disha including the celebrity dance coach Dimple Kotecha left endearing comments. She wrote, “Stunning!” Meanwhile, one of her fans commented, “So pretty”, another one complimented, “Hottiee(Fire emoji)”.

Take a look:

Last month, the reports of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s break-up made major headlines. While neither of the two actors broke silence or issued an official statement regarding the same, an exclusive report by ETimes said that they parted ways after the Heropanti actor refused to marry Disha this year. Reportedly, after Disha suggested that they should tie the knot, Tiger told her that he was not ready to commit to a matrimonial relationship.

“Disha and Tiger were almost living together ever since Tiger started staying separately from his parents, Jackie and Ayesha. A lot of time had passed since they were together and Disha started feeling this year that they should tie the knot,” the source, who claimed to be a close friend of Tiger and Disha said, “She expressed this to Tiger but Tiger brushed it off. Of course, she must have told him more than just once or twice- but every time, Tiger’s response was a ‘No, abhi nahin’. Disha wanted shaadi but Tiger was not ready to commit into a matrimonial relationship for now,” the source had added.

On the professional front, Disha Patani was last seen in Ek Villian Returns alongside a stellar star cast of Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. It was a spiritual successor to the 2014 film Ek Villain. Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banners Balaji Motion Pictures and T-Series, the psychological action thriller managed to garner some good numbers at the Box Office. Although the film was met with mixed reviews, critics went on to appreciate the storyline, music, and overall performance of the actors. Amid much hype, Ek Villian 2 was released on July 29.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here