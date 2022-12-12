Disha Patani Looks Fabulously Stylish in This Stunning Pink Bikini; See Pics

Beach vacations are always fun, but for Disha Patani, they're an excuse to wear her favourite bikinis. Disha Patani, in her stunning bikini, is heating things up for all of us as the days get colder and the winter chill sets in. On Monday, Disha Patani shared pictures of her on social media where she is seen posing in a bikini at a stunning location.

In the first picture, the actress is seen staring at the camera as she flaunts her big smile. The second picture shows her giving a candid pose. Disha donned a bright pink drawstring bikini top that consists of a floral design, frill work on the edges and a deep neckline accentuating the décolletage. The actress completed her look with a one-side wavy hairdo along with a flower on one side, well-done brows, mascara and glossy lips. The captioned the post with a pink flower emoticon.

Fans went all out to laud the actress for her beauty. One of the users wrote, “Fabulous pic, Disha”. Another user wrote, “Omg, you look absolutely killer in this one. Have just one dialogue, ‘Those eyes chico, they never lie’”. A third user added, “I wish the keyboard had enough letters to define you”.

Take a look at Disha Patani’s Instagram post below.

Disha frequently posts pictures of herself online, effortlessly fusing traditional and modern styles. She certainly enjoys going to the beach, by the looks of her Instagram feed. Her followers adore her gorgeous appearance, and she frequently uploads images from her travel journals. Earlier, the actress shared a picture of her where she looks super pretty. She was dressed in a lavender crop top and printed black shorts. She finished off her look with sunglasses and gold earrings. Disha Patani's fans flooded the comments section with compliments as soon as she posted the photo. Take a look at Disha Patani's post here:

Meanwhile, the actress will next be seen in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s directorial film Yodha. The film also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna in lead roles.

