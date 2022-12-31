Disha Patani Looks Hot And Cute In Tube Top, Mini Skirt As She Poses For Winter Photoshoot; See Pics

Disha Patani is one of those actresses who knows very well how to keep her fans hooked and entertained. The Baaghi 2 actress often surprises the audience with pictures of herself in sexy attires from different holiday spots. Next, she will be seen sharing the screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in the action-thriller film, Yodha, by Karan Johar. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on July 7, 2023.

On Saturday morning, Disha took to her Twitter handle and shared pictures from her sexy winter photoshoot. She simply captioned the post with a lollipop emoticon. In the first image, she is seen donning a purple tube top, a matching mini skirt, thigh high fur boots. Disha accessorised her look with a pretty silver necklace and a huge diamond ring. The actress experimented with bob-cut hair, which suited her attire. Following the steamy pic, she also shared another image of the beautiful of herself posing with a lollipop in hand. Needless to say, the actress looked hot and cute in the stunning pics.

Take a look:

Soon after the pics were shared, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on the actress. One of the fans wrote, “So Cute ❤️," another added, “This is what we get when Calvin Klein and Barbie doll are crossed." A third fan commented, “So Adorable ."

Disha often hits headlines for her steamy social media posts. A few days back, Disha painted Instagram black in the most sensual way. She uploaded pictures of herself looking drop-dead gorgeous in a black body-hugging dress that has cut-out designs on one arm and waist. She opted for open hair and minimal make-up and paired her outfit with matching stilettoes. The off-white background, which appears to be a room, aptly enhances the actress’ beauty in black attire. The album also features Disha’s rumoured boyfriend Aleksandar Alex Ilic. They are twinning in black outfits. Disha Patani did not write anything in the caption as her photos say it all.

Check the post here:

Talking about her professional stint, she is excited about Yodha, which is helmed by Sagar Ambre, and Pushkar Ojha and produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. Recently, the release date of the movie was announced by the makers with a poster featuring Sidharth Malhotra. Apart from this, she has Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas. Disha was last seen in Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham’s Ek Villain Returns.

