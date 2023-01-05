Disha Patani Looks Like Anime Princess, Poses in Plunging Top; Netizens Call Her ‘Indian Harley Quinn’

Actress Disha Patani is an avid social media user. She is often seen treating fans with her stunning pictures. Apart from that, she also keeps sharing cute pictures and videos of her pets. On Thursday evening, Disha posted a couple of stunning pictures of herself posing in a plunging top, with blue hair. The actress looked like an anime doll in the pics.

In the pics, Disha is seen sporting blue hair as she struck sensuous poses for the photoshoot. With dewy make-up on, and her sensuous poses, Disha definitely is soaring the temperatures. Sharing the picture with her fans on her handle, she added a sunflower emoticon in the caption.

Take a look at her post below:

Soon after the pics were shared, scores of Disha’s fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments. One of the fans wrote, “Baby doll #2023," another added, “Indian Harley Quinn ." A third fan commented, “doll kis kisko lag rahi h."

Earlier in the day, the actress was spotted at Mumbai airport in a stylish avatar. The actress looked uber cool in a red crop top and white printed pyjama. The actress flaunted her ripped abs in the trendy attire. With her shiny tresses open, looked gorgeous as she accessorised her look with a pair of tiny sunglasses. Take a look at the pics here:

(Image credit: Viral Bhayani)

Lately, Disha has been hitting headlines for her rumoured romance with Aleksandar Alex Ilic. Reportedly, the actress was in a steady relationship with Tiger Shroff but the duo has now parted ways. However, none of them have officially confirmed or denied the same. Amid the reports of their alleged break up, Disha’s cozy pictures with Aleksandar are going viral on the Internet. Recently, he took to Instagram and set the Internet on fire with mushy pictures with the actress.

On Wednesday, Aleksandar posted pictures with Disha on his handle. In the pictures, Disha looked hot in a black lacy top featuring a plunging neckline. He was seen twinning with her as he wore a black t-shirt. The duo looked all things romantic as they clicked selfies while enjoying a candlelight dinner. He shared the pictures with a cute emoji in the caption. Disha reposted the pictures on her Instagram story.

After he posted the pictures, Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff, who shares a warm bond with Disha, commented, “Can’t wait to read what they write after this pic." Her comment has taken the Internet by storm.

