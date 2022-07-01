Disha Patani Looks Ravishing at Ek Villain Returns Trailer Launch; Netizens Speculate A Lip Or Nose Job

Disha Patani made a stylish entry at Ek Villain Returns trailer launch in Mumbai, yesterday. The actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in a sexy black crop top and matching long skirt. Accompanying her were the other star cast of the film – John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. They all looked their best in the black outfits for the event. The star’s stylish appearances at the trailer launch were liked by Netizens, however, going by Disha’s recent appearance they sensed that the actress might have undergone a lip or nose job.

The Malang actress’ appearance at Ek Villain Returns trailer launch made people think she might have done a lip or nose job. It may have been the make-up, camera angles or bright lights in the auditorium but Disha has certainly grabbed eyeballs for the wrong reasons.

Check the video here:

Soon after they noticed Disha, Netizens started to comment about her going through a lip or nose job. While one of the social media users wrote, “Plastic surgery for nose :(,” another added, “Ufff surgeries ki dukaan.” A third social media user remarked, “natural kitni sunder lagti thi .ab kya lg rhi hai 😢”

Disha Patani is all set to amaze the audience with her latest undertaking as a negative character in Ek Villain Returns. This is for the first time Disha will be seen playing a grey character in a film and the fans can’t wait to see her on-screen.

When asked about her experience preparing a negative character, the actress said “I just followed my director’s advice, I also remember watching a lot of these negative movies and there was a point I was like sir I can’t watch it anymore because it’s making me into a different human but I just followed what he told me, Mohit sir really knows what he wants and he just makes everybody’s life easier”

Disha Patani has previously charmed her way into the hearts of the audience with her performance in Mohit Suri’s Malang. This is the second time she has been roped in for a project by him. Talking about the same, she says “I got really lucky to work with Mohit sir in Malang. He inspired me to go all out. I love the genre and I would love to even more. This is my second film with him. I hope he is not bored of me because I would love to work with him again and again.”

The MS Dhoni actress will be seen along with John Abraham in the forthcoming film Ek Villain Returns. The pairing is as fresh as it can be for the viewer’s eyes. Talking about his experience working with the actress, John says “I think with Disha, it was a fantastic experience to work with. It’s only rare when you get on screen, and you feel that the chemistry is working, we felt the same with Disha”.

On the film front, A part from Ek Villain Returns, a few months ago Disha finished shooting for Dharma production’s Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra.

