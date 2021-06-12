Disha Patani Looks Ravishing Even in Unfiltered Clicks, Check Out Her Gorgeous Photos

Stunning Bollywood actress Disha Patani looks equally gorgeous even in her unguarded and unfiltered clicks. Recently, the actress who enjoys a huge fanbase treated her 44.3 million Instagram followers with her marvelous clicks. In the pictures, Disha looked her candid best.

The actress was supposedly enjoying an evening out. Clad in a black outfit, Disha flaunted her natural self with no makeup. She is seen busy looking at her phone while she gets clicked glowing in the warmth of a candle placed on the table. In another picture, the glamorous diva let her long tresses do the talk.

There’s no doubt that the actress looked absolutely exquisite. Her pictures attracted an overwhelming response and received a long trail of comments from her family, friends, and fans. Taking to the comment section, Disha’s sister Khushboo Patani too expressed her awe and called her “cute”.

Disha, who is not only gorgeous but has an envious physique, recently left everyone in awe of her picture straight from the sea. The actress oozed oomph in the spectacular click. She is seen standing in the midst of water while flaunting her fit form in a bikini shot.

Lately, the actress landed in trouble for flouting the Covid-19 norms with rumoured beau Tiger Shroff. They were found roaming at Mumbai’s Bandstand area. The Mumbai Police had filed a case against the actors after they were unable to provide a legit reason for roaming around the area earlier this month.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the big Bollywood flick Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai opposite megastar Salman Khan. The actress will next make it to the big screen with the upcoming Ek Villain Returns. Mohit Suri's directorial will feature John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria alongside Disha. The film is expected to hit the theatres in February next year.

