Disha Patani Looks Sad in Her Latest Bikini Pics Amid Tiger Shroff Breakup Rumours; Fans Drop Hearts

Disha Patani, who is known for breaking the internet with her stunning pictures, did something similar on Sunday. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and her Instafam eagerly waits for her to drop mesmerising pictures of herself on her feed. And that’s why, her recent post is leaving her fans awestruck.

The actress can be seen donning an orange bikini and flaunting her toned body in the glamorous pictures. However, what grabbed our attention was Disha’s expressions in the photos. The actress looked rather sad in the images. She has also been in the news for her breakup rumours with Tiger Shroff. Disha and Tiger had reportedly been in a relationship for many years.

Minutes after Disha shared the photos, her fans started reacting to them with fire and red heart icons. They swamped the comments section and called her “beautiful” and “gorgeous.” One Instagram user commented, “You are just an icon of beauty” while another user described Disha as the 8th Wonder of the World: “I’ve heard about Seven Wonders of the World and the 8th just showed up.”

Apart from being a fashion icon, the actress always manages to grab the attention of public with her acting prowess. She is known for her performance in Neeraj Pandey’s directorial MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Post this, she has given several hits to the Bollywood industry. Disha was last seen in Mohit Suri’s directorial Ek Villain Returns in which she starred alongside John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.

The actress will share screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in her upcoming film Yodha. The film is co-directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. The action thriller film is one of the most-awaited flicks which is slated to release on November 11 of this year.

