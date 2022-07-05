Disha Patani Looks Stunning in All-Black Outfit, Tiger Shroff’s Sister Calls It Her ‘Fav Look’

Disha Patani defines fitness and glamour at the best. The actor knows how to carve out her niche when it comes to fashion. A recent proof is her all-black outfit, which she wore at the trailer launch of her upcoming movie, Ek Villain Returns. As usual, Disha looked smoking hot and blew our minds. Looks like the actor is in no mood to simmer down the fire. Today, she dropped a video of herself, in the same black co-ord set, making fans go weak in the knees.

Co-ord sets are always a summer style but Disha took it one step further with her fashionable pick. The outfit comprised of a strappy halterneck crop top along with a bodycon long skirt, which complimented Disha’s sculpted abs and toned body perfectly. The actor ditched heels and sandals, as she paired her stunning outfit with short boots. Though an all-black outfit sounds plain, we can assure you it was far away from basic. The glamorous make-up and voluminous tresses perfectly blended with the attire. In accessories, she added a pair of sparkly earrings.

In the clip, Disha was striking sensuous poses for the cameras as she flaunted her perfect fit. We don’t know about you, but Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff has called Disha’s all-black outfit her favourite look.

The actress added the song, Galliyan Returns in the background of the video. Galliyan was a hit track from the Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Ek Villain. In the second edition of the film, the song has been given a spin-off. Ek Villain Returns also stars Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria in the lead. While the trailer of the film has received mixed reviews from the audience, the star cast has kick-started promotions in style. Ek Villain Returns is slated to release in the theatres on July 29.

