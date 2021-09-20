Disha Patani Loves Anime and Her Very First Sketching Attempt is Proof!

Dance, drama and now drawing, Disha Patani is a star with multiple talents. The actress is a fashion and fitness icon to a legion of fans. Additionally, she started posting makeup tutorials and vlogs that proliferated her fanbase. Recently, Disha gave a preview of her recent attempt at sketching. The diva pencilled out a few of her favourite anime characters on paper and the result is amazing.

On her Instagram Stories, she added images of her drawings and along with one of them she asked, “Who else enjoyed Tokyo Revengers?” While posting it on the photo-sharing platform, Disha wrote, “My first ever attempt” adding “when you’re stuck at home kinda hobby”. The actress also said she is hoping to get better at it.

A few weeks ago, the actress expressed her love for the character Satoru Gojo. Gojo is the tetartagonist in the 2018 manga series, Jujutsu Kaisen. On her Instagram Stories, she uploaded a selfie wherein she was seen sporting a white tee featuring the poster of Satoru Gojo. She captioned the photo, “Twinning with Gojo,"

Disha has aced a number of chops and has become a pro of sorts with a few. Her workout videos are a major hit among her fans. From kickboxing to backflipping to weightlifting, Disha has performed it all with effortless ease. Earlier this month, she flaunted her prowess by nailing flying kicks and it was all things stunning.

Among other things, her dance covers and makeup tutorials garner heaps of praises from Disha’s online family. Take a look:

Disha was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai directed by Prabhu Deva. This was her second collaboration with Salman Khan after Bharat. She is currently filming for her next, Ek Villain Returns. The upcoming thriller is a spiritual sequel of the 2014 film Ek Villain, also directed by Mohit Suri. Ek Villain Returns also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. Disha is also committed to Ashima Chibber’s KTina.

