Disha Patani Mutes Comments After Getting Trolled for This Instagram Photo

On Monday, actress Disha Patani, who is currently busy prepping for her upcoming film Bharat, wished her fans a happy Diwali on Instagram alongside a gorgeous picture from her latest photoshoot. But the photograph didn't go down well with a section of her followers who incessantly trolled her.In the picture, Disha can be seen wearing a peach sports bra with a colour-coordinated lehenga and dupatta. In the comments thread, while some Instagram users extended their best wishes to the actress, others slut-shamed her.One user wrote, "Don't disrespect our Indian tradition on Diwali," while another said, "Don't destroy the simplicity of Indian clothes."Disha, however, chose to ignore her haters by simply disabling the comments on her feed.This is not the first time when Disha has been trolled for her outfit choice. She was heavily criticised online for wearing a "revealing" black Nicolas Jebran outfit for the Filmfare awards held earlier this year. People on Instagram called out the actress for "exposing too much."Meanwhile, Disha will be seen playing a trapeze artiste in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat. She will also be showcasing some high-octane moves in the film.Speaking to IANS earlier this year, Disha said, “I feel lucky to be a part of Bharat. I think it's a blessing of God, and the love and support of my family and followers that I am getting to do some good and interesting work."​