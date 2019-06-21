Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Disha Patani Nails Her Dance Routine of 'Love U Better' Even with a Knee Injury

Disha Patani shared a dancing video on her Instagram account in which she grooves to 'Love U Better' and she just nailed it again.

News18.com

Updated:June 21, 2019, 12:29 PM IST
Disha Patani Nails Her Dance Routine of 'Love U Better' Even with a Knee Injury
Image of Disha Patani, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Disha Patani recently claimed in an interview that she has still not fully recovered from an injury to the knee that she sustained on the sets of Bharat, where she performed complicated flips, dance moves, jumping through fire hoops and other stunts. However, in her latest dance video, posted by Disha on Instagram, her injury seems to have taken a back seat as she grooves to Love U Better with impeccable grace and finesse and her energy is just worth watching in the video.

Dancing alongside Dimple Kotecha, who is a celebrity dance trainer, choreographer and Disha's frequent collaborator in videos, Disha can be seen moving to American artist Victoria Monét's Love U Better and we have to admit that she makes dancing look effortless. The electro-pop song is upbeat and fast and so is Disha's each and every move. The video features dances steps that are a blend of hip hop and freestyle and its one of the best dance covers of the song yet. Watch Disha's video here:

Disha's last dance cover with Dimple was on Selena Gomez's I Can't Get Enough, which ended up becoming quite the trend on social media. Watch here:

Also read: Tiger Shorff Tries to Keep Disha Patani Safe from Getting Mobbed

Disha is fresh off the success of Bharat and her next release will come next year in the form of Mohit Suri's Malang, in which she is cast opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The film will release on February 14, 2020.

Loading...
