Disha Patani Nails Her Dance Routine of 'Love U Better' Even with a Knee Injury

Disha Patani recently claimed in an interview that she has still not fully recovered from an injury to the knee that she sustained on the sets of Bharat, where she performed complicated flips, dance moves, jumping through fire hoops and other stunts. However, in her latest dance video, posted by Disha on Instagram, her injury seems to have taken a back seat as she grooves to Love U Better with impeccable grace and finesse and her energy is just worth watching in the video.

Dancing alongside Dimple Kotecha, who is a celebrity dance trainer, choreographer and Disha's frequent collaborator in videos, Disha can be seen moving to American artist Victoria Monét's Love U Better and we have to admit that she makes dancing look effortless. The electro-pop song is upbeat and fast and so is Disha's each and every move. The video features dances steps that are a blend of hip hop and freestyle and its one of the best dance covers of the song yet. Watch Disha's video here:

Disha's last dance cover with Dimple was on Selena Gomez's I Can't Get Enough, which ended up becoming quite the trend on social media. Watch here:

Disha is fresh off the success of Bharat and her next release will come next year in the form of Mohit Suri's Malang, in which she is cast opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The film will release on February 14, 2020.

