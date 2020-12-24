Disha Patani Names Her Fittest Co-star and It's Not Tiger Shroff or Salman Khan

Actress Disha Patani is known for her fitness regime and keeps setting goals with her social media posts every now and then. She now shares who she considers her fittest co-star. And it is not Tiger Shroff or her Radhe and Bharat collaborator Salman Khan.

Disha shared a sweet birthday wish for Anil Kapoor and posting a throwback picture from their Malang promotion days, she wrote on social media, "Happiest birthday my fittest co-star."

On his birthday, Anil will see the release of his film AK VS AK, co-starring Anurag Kashyap. In an interview with News18, he talked about his process of picking up a character.

“There was a journey. I saw a lot of films, lot of actors who played themselves and I discussed with a few of my friends and then slowly I got on with it,” he shared.

He added, “My family members understand when I am looking for a new character, I get anxious. My behaviour changes, I lose sleep. Finally, I decided to play Anil Kapoor, the character, which would be as per the popular perception, maybe not real.”

The actor is currently shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh. The film is directed by Raj Mehta, and also stars Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The film has resumed shooting recently after a few unit members tested positive for coronavirus .