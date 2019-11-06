Disha Patani on Her Three Upcoming Movies: All are Unique and Challenging in Their Own Ways
Disha Patani has three releases lined up in the year 2020 - Mohit Suri's Malang, Ekta Kapoor's KTina and Radhe with Salman Khan.
After having a single release with Bharat in 2019, Disha Patani has got her plate full for the year 2020. While her next with Salman Khan Radhe recently went on floors, she also has Mohit Suri's Malang and Ekta Kapoor's KTina. Recently, the actress talked about her upcoming roles in an interview.
While talking to Etimes, she said, "I am thrilled to be working on such diverse roles in my upcoming movies. All three of them are very unique and challenging in their own ways and I am working hard to do justice to all three characters."
It is the second time the actress has paired up with Salman Khan. Although her role in the first with him, Bharat, was more of a cameo, fans will hopefully get to see her in a full-fledged role in Radhe.
Malang is romantic thriller and will star Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu in lead roles and is scheduled for a February 14 release next year. The movie wrapped up it's shooting schedule in October.
It's a W R A P for this most Malang gang! See us in cinemas on 14th Feb, 2020! @mohit11481 @AnilKapoor #AdityaRoyKapur @DishPatani @kunalkemmu@itsBhushanKumar @luv_ranjan @gargankur @jayshewakramani @LuvFilms @TSeries pic.twitter.com/Ol3CBmeCha — MALANG (@MalangFilm) October 7, 2019
KTina is about a superstitious small town Punjabi girl. The movie is being helmed by Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa under Ekta Kapoor's production. The first look of Disha's character was shared by Ekta earlier and people speculated whether it was a biopic of the TV mogul.
