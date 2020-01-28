Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Disha Patani on Radhe: Never Imagined I'd Work with Salman Khan Again

Disha Patani, who will be starring opposite Salman Khan in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', says that she did not think she will be working with the star after 'Bharat' (2019).

IANS

Updated:January 28, 2020, 7:18 AM IST
Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda will play important role in 'Radhe'
Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda will play important role in 'Radhe'

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is gearing up for the upcoming Malang, and is excited to be teaming up with superstar Salman Khan again in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai later this year. Disha first worked with Salman in Bharat last year.

"Considering the fact that Salman sir is such a huge star in Bollywood for years, never have I ever imagined that I will get another chance to work with him again, after Bharat. When the film worked I was just happy with the fact that I had worked with Salman Khan. However, when the opportunity for Radhe came, I was on cloud nine. I loved the story and working again with sir! I think along with my hard work, everything is happening also because of good fortune," Disha told IANS.

Whether it is in Kung Fu Yoga, Baaghi 2, or Bharat, the actress has done a lot of stunts. Being an adventure sports fan, Disha says she loves all the action. In the upcoming film Malang, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kunal Khemu, Disha plays a young independent girl.

"If I talk about my habit of watching films, I watched a lot of action and horror film while growing up. I love watching bad girls who kick ass and punch the boys! So, action is definitely something I love doing. In Malang, too, I got a chance to do action. I think my body is quite agile and that is an advantage whenever I try stunts or adventure sports!" shared the actress.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is scheduled to release on February 7.

