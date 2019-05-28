English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Disha Patani on Working with Salman Khan: Don't Know if I Ever Get Such an Opportunity So I Had to Do Bharat
Will actress Disha Patani ever work with Salman Khan again? Find out what the young starlet thinks in the matter.
A still of Disha Patani from Bharat, courtesy of Instagram
While many pine to be a Salman Khan actress while working in the Hindi film industry, only a few get the golden opportunity to be cast alongside him in a film. Disha Patani, who has been part of projects like Jackie Chan's Kung Fu Yoga and Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2, will be seen portraying the character of Radha, a stunt artist, and Bharat's (played by Salman Khan) co-performer during the latter's circus trope years. And Disha has been grabbing eyeballs for her part as an entertainer in Bharat ever since the song Slow Motion came out.
Read: Disha Patani on Tiger Shroff: He's Shy and I'm Shy So Nobody is Breaking the Ice
While contemplating on the opportunity to work in Bharat, alongside Salman, Disha pointed out that even though she grabbed the opportunity with two hands, she is unsure if such a prospect will ever turn up in the future. In an interview with ETimes, the actress was quoted saying by timesofindia.com, "I have a management and I have to discuss the roles with them. But, the fact that I loved this role so much that I had to do it. Plus I don’t know if I ever get an opportunity of working with Salman sir again, so, I knew that I needed to do this."
Pointed out if she would work with Salman if the time and chances are opportune she said, "I will work, for sure. But still, I feel you shouldn't miss the right opportunity in life."
Read: Disha Patani-Tiger Shorff-Ananya Panday Go On Lunch Date, See Pics
In Bharat, which is releasing on June 5, Disha will be seen with Salman, as the film navigates the latter's younger days. Cast opposite a younger and leaner looking 53-year-old actor, Disha seems to be ready to sizzle the screen with their chemistry and daredevilry in the Great Russian Circus.
Bharat is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who has also directed Salman in Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Apart from Disha and Salman, the film has the likes of Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Tabu and Aasif Sheikh in pivotal roles. Bharat is an adaption of the 2014 South Korean drama Ode to My Father, directed by Yoon Je-kyoon.
