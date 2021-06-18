Disha Patani Poses in Animal-print Bikini, Leaves Fans in Awe

Disha Patani’s latest Instagram post is all about seashells, sunshine and serene beaches. Refreshing the Instagram feed of her 44.4 million followers on Friday, the 29-year-old actress shared a picture in a animal-print swimwear. The actress who surely loves the beach, continues to ace the swimwear fashion. In the picture, Disha is seen with her hair open catching the salty seashore wind as she looks down and smiles. The actress offers a bunch of seashells she collected, in the palm of her hand.

Friday’s Instagram post comes four days after the actress celebrated her 29th birthday. In her previous social media post, Disha shared pictures from her intimate birthday celebration which she spent with her alleged beau and actor Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff. Disha received a Naruto and Hinata themed birthday cake that gave us a glimpse into the actress’ interest in anime. In another picture, she shared a rare selfie with Tiger, while the following picture showed Krishna, Disha, and Tiger together in a selfie.

In another post from earlier this week, Disha shared swimwear look where she was wearing a pink bikini on the seashore.

The actress was last seen in Salman Khan’s Eid release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The action drama movie was directed by Prabhu Deva and also starred Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Gautam Gulati. The actress will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 next year. The movie stars Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and John Abraham in lead roles. This will be Disha’s second collaboration with Mohit. The actress worked with Mohit in the 2020 movie Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu.

A former model, Disha made her Bollywood debut in 2016 sports biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, co-starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the movie also starred Kiara Advani, and Anupam Kher.

