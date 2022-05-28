Disha Patani Poses In Cleavage-baring Corset Top and Ripped Jeans; Krishna Shroff Calls Her ‘Baddie’

Disha Patani enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often keeps treating her fans with her gorgeous pictures, workout videos, and dance number videos. The Malang actress never fails to leave her fans impressed with her intriguing posts. Maintaining the trajectory, the actress took to Instagram and treated her huge fan following to a couple of steamy pictures in a black corset top and ripped denim and we are all for it.

In the photos, Disha can be seen wearing a black figure-hugging corset top that put her cleavage on display. She paired it up with a classy pair of ripped denim pants. The actress has kept her long hair open and opted for glossy makeup. She did not caption her post but left an emoji. Take a look:

The photo instantly garnered the attention of her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff. She dropped three fire emojis on Disha’s post. She also termed her “baddie” in the comments section. Krishna shares a strong bond with Disha and often keeps sharing pictures and videos with her on social media. They often step out for lunch and dinner dates together and post selfies online.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Krishna had opened up about her equation with the Baaghi 2 actress. “She is awesome. She is so supportive, and is always there for me through the relationship drama, through fights with my brother, and whatever it may be. She’s like a sister I never had. It’s cool to have her, go to her for opinion and advice. She’s really good at hair and makeup so if I am in a rush and don’t have time, she will always come over and do my makeup for me. It’s really nice to have her around,” she said.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in the action-thriller film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside Salman Khan, and Jackie Shroff.

Disha will be next seen in Mohit Suri’s directorial ‘Ek Villain 2’, co-starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. The flick is scheduled to release on July 8, 2022. The 29-year-old actress also has Dharma Productions’ action-drama film ‘Yodha’, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. The film will hit the theatres on November 11, 2022. The Malang actress also has ‘Project K’ in her kitty. The film stars big names like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Disha also has Ekta Kapoor’s K-Tina in pipeline.

