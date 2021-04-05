movies

Disha Patani Posts About Her 'Mood', Shares Pics
Disha Patani Posts About Her 'Mood', Shares Pics

credit - Disha Patani Instagram

Bollywood actress and a fitness enthusiast Disha Patani has shared her various moods on social media.

Disha posted two pictures on Instagram, where she is seen dressed in a denim skirt and a backless cut out dress. She completed her look with a high ponytail.

“Mood," she wrote as the caption.

Actress Elli AvrRam dropped a comment on the picture: “Love this mood."

On the work front, Disha has started shooting for Ek Villain Returns along with John Abraham.

She will also be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside actor Salman Khan, and the Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama KTina".

first published:April 04, 2021, 19:48 IST