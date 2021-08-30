Disha Patani: Prabhudeva Likes to Improvise

Actress Disha Patani, who collaborated with Prabhudeva in the film Radhe, says the choreographer-filmmaker likes to improvise. Reminiscing about working with Prabhudeva, Disha said: “When I was offered Radhe, I was really excited to work on the film. It’s been a learning experience, as with any project. Prabhu Sir likes to improvise while I am used to being prepared before going on the set."

The 29-year-old actress, who is rumoured to be dating actor Tiger Shroff, talked about how Radhe has some “catchy" numbers. “I love dancing and the film has some really catchy songs like Seeti Maar that I thoroughly enjoyed preparing for. I look forward to entertaining my fans with more films like this," she added.

Superstar Salman Khan-starrer Radhe is set to have its television premiere on September 5 on Zee Cinema.

Meanwhile, Disha actress will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 next year. The movie stars Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and John Abraham in lead roles. She also has Ashima Chibber’s KTina in her kitty.

