Disha Patani Raises Temperature in Red Corset Top, See the Actor's Enthralling Photos

Disha Patani can rock any makeup look and attire, be it beachwear, ethnic wear or western wear. Her social media handle is filled with posts where the actress not only flaunt her perfect figure and looks but also her workout routines and enthralling dance videos. Recently, she shared a couple of photos from a recent photoshoot where the Radhe actress can be seen raising the temperature in a red corset top. Her attire has intricate detailing and she has kept her hair tied in a ponytail. In the first picture, she can be seen looking sideways while in the second one, she can be seen posing with her hands on her head.

Take a look at the post:

Disha never fails to add a zing of oomph in her glamorous photoshoots. In an Instagram Reel shared by celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma, Disha was posing for the camera wearing a creation by Milla. Disha’s outfit was from the Ukrainian evening wear brand which enhanced her graceful yet fashionable look. The actress wore the cocktail dress which came with a corset bustier and tulle maxi skirt.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Salman Khan’s Eid release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The action-drama movie was directed by Prabhu Deva and also starred Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda, and Gautam Gulati. The actress will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain 2’. The movie also stars Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and John Abraham in lead roles. This film will be Disha’s second collaboration with Mohit. She has earlier worked with Mohit in the 2020 movie ‘Malang’ starring Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu.

