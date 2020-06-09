Disha Patani, Rakul Preet Singh Step Out For Walk After Months In Lockdown; See Pics

Not just Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan, other B-Towners have also begun stepping out of their homes as we inch closer to the first ‘Unlock’ phase. On Monday, actresses Rakul Preet Singh and Disha Patani were spotted out and about in Mumbai.

Right now, famous people that are normally surrounded by glitz and glam look no different than the rest of us, and Rakul and Disha's viral pictures are testament to the fact.

Disha, who was spotted in the suburbs, opted for an all-black tracksuit and covered her face with colour-coordinated face mask. On the other hand, Rakul was papped as she stepped out of her house for a walk. The 'De De Pyaar De' actress sported black jeggings and a navy blue tank top. She was donning a face mask too.

Meanwhile, after a long time, Kareena Kapoor was photographed outside her house over the weekend, taking a stroll in the city. Along with son Taimur Ali Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan, the actor was spotted walking on Mumbai’s Marine Drive.