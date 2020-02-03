Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Disha Patani Reacts to Dating Rumours with Tiger Shroff, Bigg Boss 13 Promo Shows Shehnaz Gill is Evicted

Disha Patani shrugs off questions about dating Tiger Shroff. Is Shehnaz Gill really evicted from the Bigg Boss House? Find out more in today's entertainment news wrap.

News18.com

Updated:February 3, 2020, 8:46 PM IST
Disha Patani Reacts to Dating Rumours with Tiger Shroff, Bigg Boss 13 Promo Shows Shehnaz Gill is Evicted
Disha Patani shrugs off questions about dating Tiger Shroff. Is Shehnaz Gill really evicted from the Bigg Boss House? Find out more in today's entertainment news wrap.

While Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have kept their fans guessing about their relationship status, despite being spotted with each other on numerous occasions, the actress has finally put an end to the speculation. During an interview, when Disha was asked why she hasn't acknowledged the relationship with Tiger yet, she said, "What relationship?"

Read: This is What Disha Patani Has to Say on Relationship Rumours with Tiger Shroff

This week, Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh, Shehnaz Gill and Vishal Aditya Singh were nominated for eviction. Towards the end of the episode, in the promo, Salman Khan is seen announcing that Shehnaz is evicted from the show.

Read: Bigg Boss 13 Promo Shows Shehnaz Gill is Evicted But Fans are Convinced it's Meant for Vishal Aditya Singh

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 got its winner on Sunday. Superstar Kichcha Sudeep announced Shine Shetty as the winner of the popular television reality show.

Read: Shine Shetty Wins Bigg Boss Kannada 7, Kichcha Sudeep Announces Kuri Prathap, Vasuki Vaibhav as Runner ups

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Anurag Sharma got married to his long-time girlfriend on January 31. Pictures of Anurag's wedding have been creating a buzz on social media. Amid this, a clip of Anurag's wife Nandini, dressed as a bride, falling on the dance floor, has gone viral.

Read: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Fame Anurag Sharma's Newly-wed Bride Trips While Dancing on Her Wedding Day

Sara Ali Khan recently opened up about the criticism she received for one scene in the trailer of her upcoming release Love Aaj Kal. Speaking to Film Companion, the actress said that people judging her for her weight or fashion choices did not affect her. But it mattered when her acting skills was put to scrutiny.

Read: Sara Ali Khan Says Being Trolled for 'Overacting' in Love Aaj Kal Trailer Hurt Her

Follow @News18Movies for more

