Disha Patani Reacts to Dating Rumours with Tiger Shroff, Bigg Boss 13 Promo Shows Shehnaz Gill is Evicted

While Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have kept their fans guessing about their relationship status, despite being spotted with each other on numerous occasions, the actress has finally put an end to the speculation. During an interview, when Disha was asked why she hasn't acknowledged the relationship with Tiger yet, she said, "What relationship?"

This week, Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh, Shehnaz Gill and Vishal Aditya Singh were nominated for eviction. Towards the end of the episode, in the promo, Salman Khan is seen announcing that Shehnaz is evicted from the show.

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 got its winner on Sunday. Superstar Kichcha Sudeep announced Shine Shetty as the winner of the popular television reality show.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Anurag Sharma got married to his long-time girlfriend on January 31. Pictures of Anurag's wedding have been creating a buzz on social media. Amid this, a clip of Anurag's wife Nandini, dressed as a bride, falling on the dance floor, has gone viral.

Sara Ali Khan recently opened up about the criticism she received for one scene in the trailer of her upcoming release Love Aaj Kal. Speaking to Film Companion, the actress said that people judging her for her weight or fashion choices did not affect her. But it mattered when her acting skills was put to scrutiny.

