Disha Patani Reacts to Tiger Shroff's 'Casanova' Teaser, Calls Him Multitalented

Actor Tiger Shroff on Sunday shared the teaser of his upcoming single Casanova. The Baaghi 3 star made his singing debut last year with the track Unbelievable, which was composed by Daniel Glavin, Kevin Pabon and Avitesh Shrivastav.

Read: Disha Patani Heats up Cyberspace in Mirrorfie, See Pic

His Casanova teaser shows him dancing like Michael Jackson as he flaunts his six pack abs in an unbuttoned black jacket. Tiger shared the Casanova teaser on social media writing, "I was a casanovaaa b4 i saw you girlll!’ Haha not rly but here’s a little preview of my second single ❤️ hope you all like it. Full song will be out exclusively on my YouTube channel, Jan 13th (sic)."

The Casanova music video is directed by Punit Malhotra, who also helmed Tiger's Student Of The Year 2. Reacting to Casanova teaser, Disha Patani wrote on her Instagram stories, "How multitalented can you be. Can't wait to watch it"

Read: Disha Patani Names Her Fittest Co-star and It's Not Tiger Shroff or Salman Khan

Tiger will be next seen in filmmaker Vikas Bahl’s Ganapath, which is scheduled to go on floors this year. Reportedly, the actor will also headline a sports drama, which will see him playing the role of a boxer.