Disha Patani Recalls How Her Life Has Been ‘Sad'

Disha Patani might be one of the most loved actresses in the country right now but in her opinion her life is 'sad'. In a recent interview promoting her latest release Malang, the actress was asked about the times she was proposed and the hearts she has broken. Disha then clarified saying that contrary to rumours of romance with Tiger Shroff, she has never been asked out on a date in her life.

Taking to host Siddharth Kanan on his Youtube channel, the actress said, “Kisi ne propose hi nahi kiya, actually. School mein tomboy thi (Actually, no one ever proposed to me. In school, I was a tomboy).”

The actress said that had she been proposed to, she would have shown off a little. “Dad police mein the, kisi ne poocha nahi kabhi. Phir college mein bhi kisi ne nahi poocha. Phir idhar aa gayi. Idhar koi party-varty mein nahi jaati hoon, toh mili nahi kisi se. Sad life rahi hai kaafi (My dad was in the police, so no one ever asked me out. Even in college, no one asked me out. Then I entered Bollywood. I don’t go to parties and all, so I haven’t met too many people. My life has been rather sad),” she added.

On this, her Malang co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu burst out laughing.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the dark suspense-thriller opened in the theatres on February 7, 2020. The film raked in Rs 6.71 crore at the box office on day one.

#Malang is decent on Day 1... Should’ve grossed higher given its genre... National multiplexes contribute 50%+ of Day 1 biz... Mass circuits low... Needs to show more than normal jump on Day 2, though biz in #Delhi will be limited... Fri ₹ 6.71 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 8, 2020

