Disha Patani Reveals How She 'Destroys' Her Craving for Sugar and Chocolates
Malang actress Disha Patani says she always looks for healthy substitutes for junk food in order to stay fit.
Image of Disha Patani, courtesy of Instagram
Disha Patani is a fitness freak and follows a set regime to maintain her health. But the actress has admitted she loves sugar and has quite a hard time controlling her urge to eat sweet treats. She has revealed the one snack that fills her up and also "destroys my sugar craving".
"As an artiste, I really believe in fitness, not just because I have to look a certain way, but as a person I really enjoy a lot of physical activities. I always look for options and stuff that I can eat that will help me and my health," Disha said.
"I love sugar. I love chocolates. I have my cheat days. But when I am not cheating, I am always looking for some sort of a snack that will fill me up and will also kind of destroy my sugar craving. I love apples. It is such a wholesome fruit," she said at an event of Washington Apples here on Monday.
The Baaghi 2 actress often takes to Instagram to post fitness-related videos and photos. "Health is a lifestyle. It is not something that you can do for a day or week or month. I always look for substitutes, which can remove the junk food that we all love," she said.
On the film front, Disha is looking forward to the release of her upcoming film Malang next month.
