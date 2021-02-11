Disha Patani Reveals Release Date of Ek Villain Returns, Tiger Shroff Comments 'Yeaaaa boyyyy'

The sequel to director Mohit Suri's film Ek Villain will release exactly in a year. Stars of Ek Villain Returns have announced the release date of the sequel, revealing that the film with hit theatres on February 11, 2022. The film is a sequel to Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor starrer that was released back in 2014.

The sequel will star Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. The release date of the thriller's sequel was announced along with the unveiling of the poster and well.

Taking to their respective social media handles, John, Arjun, Tara and Disha all shared the poster that featured a smiley face with an evil smile made by shadow and light on the floor. Sharing the poster, John wrote, "Iss kahaani ka hero, villain hai!" Director Mohit wrote, "Hero ki kahaani sab jaante hai.. par villain ki?#EkVillainReturns, 11th Feb, 2022"

Disha and Tara also shared the posters on their handles and wrote, "Aapko shikayat ka mauka nahi denge. #EkVillainReturns, 11th Feb, 2022." Tiger Shroff posted an excited comment on Disha's post, "Yeaaaa boyyyy."

Tara Sutaria will reportedly be singing too, in the film. She has been snapped at a recording studio with composer-singer Ankit Tiwari and director Mohit Suri. When Tara was cast in the film, Mohit had said, "It takes a lifetime to get the nuances of a musician but luckily for me, Tara has been training for this all her life. What more can a filmmaker ask for."